Benjamin Netanyahu meets Naftali Bennett at Knesset boosting unity bid
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu just got an unexpected boost in his push for a unity government.
On Wednesday, he met with former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for nearly three hours at the Knesset, a meeting that hints Bennett might be open to teaming up with Netanyahu's Likud party, even as coalition talks drag on.
Gadi Eisenkot excluded, Bennett floats power-sharing
This closed-door meeting wasn't shared with Gadi Eisenkot, who leads the bloc seeking to form the next government, sparking talk of shifting political alliances.
Bennett has floated ideas like a power-sharing deal where Eisenkot would start off as prime minister.
Still, discussions between Likud, Yashar, and Bennett's B'Yachad party have hit roadblocks over who leads and how things are structured, showing just how tricky forming this unity government could be.