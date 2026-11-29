Benjamin Netanyahu open to alternate PM role under Gadi Eisenkot
Israel's caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot are in serious talks at Tel Aviv's Kirya military headquarters, trying to form a national unity government.
In a surprising move, Netanyahu is open to becoming alternate prime minister under Eisenkot, a big step aimed at calming recent political tensions.
Gadi Eisenkot gives Likud 24 hours
Eisenkot has rejected some of Netanyahu's conditions, especially those tied to handling security issues with Iran, and has given the Likud party just 24 hours to respond to his proposal.
He's pushing for honest negotiations that reflect all Israelis's interests, saying both leaders know how urgent it is to build a coalition that can handle security challenges while keeping the country united.