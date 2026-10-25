Benjamin Netanyahu proposes cryptocurrency amid West Bank import ban plans

The Bank of Israel quickly shot down the proposal, saying strong economic ties are key and warning against risky workarounds.

More than 100 economists, including former central bank leaders and Nobel laureates, warned that using crypto this way could hurt jobs, scare off investors, and damage Israel's reputation.

Political rivals also slammed the idea as a threat to national security.

All this comes as Netanyahu's coalition faces a tight election race with no clear winner in sight, adding more uncertainty to an already tense moment for the country.