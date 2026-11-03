Benjamin Netanyahu pushes for broad national government after tough election
After a tough election, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing for a "broad national government."
His Likud party stayed the biggest with 27 seats, but his usual allies together only reached 53, well short of the 61 needed in Israel's 120-seat parliament.
Meanwhile, Arab-led parties picked up 19 seats and other Jewish-led groups took 48.
Netanyahu excludes Arab parties, delay refused
Netanyahu has made it clear he won't team up with Arab parties Ra'am or Joint List, accusing them of backing terrorism.
Even after this setback, he's still aiming to form a government without their support.
Likud also tried to delay official election results over claims of foreign interference, but Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg, who chairs the Central Elections Committee, rejected the request, saying it wasn't their call.