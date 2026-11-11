Benjamin Netanyahu rules out alliance with Ra'am and Joint List
After Israel's recent elections ended without a clear winner, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out teaming up with Arab-majority parties Ra'am and the Joint List, calling them "terror supporters" on social media.
His Likud party picked up 53 seats, just shy of the 61 needed for a majority in Israel's parliament.
Eisenkot alliance backed by 67 seats
Netanyahu's stance highlights just how divided Israeli politics is right now.
While he works to build support, rival Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar alliance has already secured endorsements from parties totaling 67 seats.
With no one holding a clear majority, party leaders are still negotiating alliances in hopes of forming a stable government amid rising political tensions.