Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel can strike enemies at moment's notice
World
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu just announced that the country can launch strikes against its enemies "at a moment's notice" if needed.
He made this statement from an air force base, sending a clear warning to anyone thinking of aggression: expect "harsher blows than you have suffered to date."
The message comes at a time when tensions in the region are running high.
Netanyahu stresses military readiness before election
Netanyahu's statement lands just days before Israel's national election on October 27, a moment when leaders often highlight security.
By visiting the air force base and talking up military readiness, he's aiming to show strong leadership as threats from Iran loom large.
The timing is no accident; it's about reassuring voters that Israel is prepared for anything.