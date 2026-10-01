Benjamin Netanyahu says UK sanctions yield to Islamist-Marxist alliance
World
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not happy with the U.K.'s decision to impose sanctions on Israel.
In a Fox News interview, he claimed the UK had given in to what he called an "Islamist-Marxist alliance."
The move came a day after the UK got Israeli intelligence about a possible Iran-backed attack.
Flydubai copilot allegedly attacks captain
This tension comes as investigators look into a wild incident on a Flydubai flight, where a copilot allegedly attacked the captain and tried to take control of the plane.
Thankfully, all passengers are safe, but authorities are now checking if the copilot had ties to Iran.
Flydubai has paused flights to Israel for now, and there is growing worry about flight safety in the region.