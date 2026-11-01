Benjamin Netanyahu welcomes Jensen Huang and praises NVIDIA's Israeli presence
Israel's caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is happy to see Jensen Huang return as NVIDIA's CEO.
He called Huang's leadership important for both NVIDIA and the global AI scene and pointed out how much NVIDIA means to Israel, especially since the company runs several research and development centers there and employs thousands of locals.
NVIDIA research hubs drive Israeli innovation
NVIDIA isn't just a big name globally: it plays a huge role in powering Israel's tech growth.
The company's local research hubs are key to the country's innovation boom.
Netanyahu backing Huang highlights how valuable this partnership is, helping keep Israel at the forefront of global tech while deepening its ties with NVIDIA.