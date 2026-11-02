Bennett's B'Yachad backs Gadi Eisenkot as Israel faces coalition deadlock
World
Israel's former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's B'Yachad group has thrown its support behind Yashar party chief Gadi Eisenkot for prime minister.
This move, announced by Bennett on X, comes as Benjamin Netanyahu is still unable to form a coalition after tight elections: neither major bloc has enough seats to take control.
President Herzog gets results Nov 4
President Isaac Herzog will get the official results on November 4 and start meeting party leaders, hoping to avoid yet another election.
Meanwhile, there's an ongoing probe into claims that Qatar sent money to the Arab-Israeli party Raam, something Netanyahu's Likud says could have influenced votes.
Despite all this drama, the new Knesset is set to be sworn in on November 10 as parties keep negotiating.