Bethany Morrison says US now India's main LPG supplier
World
Big news in global energy: the US has just become India's main source of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), according to Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Bethany Morrison.
Announced by Morrison, this shift marks a new chapter in India-US relations, with both countries teaming up more closely on energy, defense, and trade.
India US partnership extends beyond energy
India is working to diversify where it gets its energy from, and teaming up with the US is a big part of that plan.
Morrison shared that this partnership isn't just about fuel: recent deals like a 10-year defense agreement and progress on nuclear cooperation (thanks to India's SHANTI Act reforms) show both countries are serious about tackling big challenges together.