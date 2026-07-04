Bhutan has requested India to supply regular petrol

Why Bhutan does not want E20 petrol from India

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:31 pm Jul 04, 202604:31 pm

What's the story

In a major deviation from India's ethanol blending policy, Bhutan has turned down an offer from Indian Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to supply E20 fuel. The decision comes amid debates and protests in India over the impact of E20 petrol on vehicle performance. The Bhutanese government has requested India to continue supplying regular petrol as long as it is available in the Indian market.