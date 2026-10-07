Bhutan's ex-PM Tshering Tobgay called Narendra Modi 'avatar of Vishnu'
World
Back in July 2019, Bhutan's former Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called him an avatar of Vishnu.
Tobgay, who wasn't in office at the time, thanked Modi for his support and described their connection as sibling-like.
Tobgay backs India's 2047 development goal
Tobgay praised Modi's wisdom, compassion, courage, and selfless service, qualities that resonate with both Buddhist values and India's vision for growth.
He linked these traits to India's big goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047 and highlighted how Modi encourages everyone to pitch in for progress.