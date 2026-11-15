Joe Biden vents frustrations with Benjamin Netanyahu in memoir
What's the story
Former United States President Joe Biden has expressed his deep frustrations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his upcoming memoir, Promise Me, America. The memoir details Biden's disappointment over Netanyahu's failure to heed US calls for reducing civilian casualties in Gaza after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023. "When we called them on it, the Israelis always had an explanation or excuse," Biden wrote.
Credibility concerns
'Bibi had no qualms about making promises'
Biden also questioned Netanyahu's credibility, alleging that he made promises he had no intention of keeping.
"Bibi had no qualms about making promises he had no power, or intention, to keep," Biden wrote.
He added that he was frustrated by Netanyahu's failure to prioritize Israel's long-term interests over his short-term political needs.
This revelation adds to previous accounts from former administration officials about tensions between the White House and Netanyahu during the conflict.
Disagreements detailed
McGurk's account of clashes with Netanyahu
Brett McGurk, Biden's deputy assistant and National Security Council coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, also detailed his disagreements with Netanyahu in his book Brink.
McGurk recalled a confrontation at a "boiling point" after an Israeli strike killed seven World Central Kitchen aid workers in Gaza in April 2024.
He also recounted disagreement over Israel's July 2024 killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.
Negotiation stall
Kamala Harris also accused Netanyahu of wanting Trump back
In her memoir 107 Days, Kamala Harris also accused Netanyahu of wanting Donald Trump back in the White House for more aggressive plans for Gaza.
She claimed Netanyahu stalled negotiations during a July 2024 meeting.
"He wanted Trump to be the one sitting across from him," Harris wrote in her book.