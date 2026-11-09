Biden reveals why he can't promote his memoir extensively
What's the story
Former United States President Joe Biden has announced that he will be unable to promote his upcoming presidential memoir, Promise Me, America, as extensively as he had hoped due to his battle with prostate cancer. The 83-year-old former president revealed on social media that some days are better than others for him in this regard. "It hasn't stopped me. But sometimes it slows me down," he wrote.
Book details
More on 'Promise Me, America'
Biden's memoir, Promise Me, America, will be released on November 17. The book details his years as president, the challenges he faced, decisions made, and America's role in the world.
Despite his health struggles, Biden remains hopeful that "the words on the page speak for themselves."
He was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer in May 2025.
Health update
Cancer has metastasized into his bones
Biden's son, Hunter Biden, revealed in August that the cancer had metastasized into his bones. "It's really sad to watch," he said.
The former president is currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment as part of his prostate cancer treatment plan.
He had also undergone Mohs surgery for skin cancer, with doctors confirming all cancerous tissue was successfully removed.
Book reflection
Details about the book
According to Amazon.in, Biden's memoir "reflects on his time as president: the challenges, triumphs, sorrows, and accomplishments that marked his administration amid one of the most tumultuous eras in American history."
The former president hopes readers will understand America's identity and values through his book.
He wrote on social media: "It's about who we are as a nation. What we stand for."
Twitter Post
Joe Biden's update on social media
I want to share a brief update.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 8, 2026
My presidential memoir, PROMISE ME, AMERICA, is coming out on November 17th. I hope you'll read it. It covers my years as President. The challenges we faced, the decisions I made, and why I made them. It's about who we are as a nation. What we…