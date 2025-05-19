'Jill and I have…': Biden's first post after cancer diagnosis
What's the story
Former United States President Joe Biden has revealed that he is battling an "aggressive" form of prostate cancer.
The 82-year-old politician took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to thank the public for their support after his diagnosis.
"Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places," he wrote on X.
Twitter Post
Biden's first post after diagnosis
Health update
Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis revealed after urinary symptoms
Biden's diagnosis was confirmed by his office on Sunday.
The former president had been experiencing urinary symptoms, which led doctors to conduct further tests.
These tests revealed a concerning nodule on his prostate, leading to the aggressive cancer diagnosis.
Currently, he is consulting with his medical team to consider possible treatment options for this advanced stage of cancer that has spread to his bones.