Big pharma shift to Ozempic and Mounjaro risks insulin access
Big pharma is putting more energy into trendy weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro, which could mean less focus (and less supply) of insulin for people with diabetes.
The Access to Medicine Foundation is worried this shift toward higher profits might make it even harder for people in low-income countries to get the insulin they need.
Novo Nordisk announces older diabetes phaseout
GLP-1 drugs started out as diabetes treatments, but are now very popular for weight loss.
With 589 million adults living with diabetes, most in lower-income countries, the risk of reduced insulin access is real.
Novo Nordisk has announced plans to phase out some of its older diabetes products, making it even tougher for many to get life-saving medication.