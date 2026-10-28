Bill Essayli sues to block 20,000 California midterm ballots

Bill Essayli, who was appointed interim US attorney for the Central District of California in April 2025, is suing to stop 20,000 ballots from being counted in the upcoming midterm elections.

He claims these are from "likely noncitizens" and says he is just protecting election integrity.

State officials are not buying it. They argue this could unfairly block real voters and say Essayli's move fits with Trump-era policies.