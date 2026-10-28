Bill Essayli sues to block 20,000 California midterm ballots
Bill Essayli, who was appointed interim US attorney for the Central District of California in April 2025, is suing to stop 20,000 ballots from being counted in the upcoming midterm elections.
He claims these are from "likely noncitizens" and says he is just protecting election integrity.
State officials are not buying it. They argue this could unfairly block real voters and say Essayli's move fits with Trump-era policies.
Court rules against DOJ vote challenge
Essayli's actions have been controversial since day one, including charging 13 green card holders accused of unlawfully registering to vote and targeting sanctuary policies.
Courts have pushed back: one recent ruling was an initial ruling against the DoJ's bid to set aside votes.
California officials insist their systems work: state election officials say the DoJ's data is unreliable and its demands are logistically impossible.
The lawsuit is still pending.