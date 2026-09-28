Bill Gates urges Donald Trump to impose government AI rules
Bill Gates is urging Donald Trump to put real government rules in place for artificial intelligence, saying tech companies can't just police themselves.
On NBC's Meet the Press, Gates warned that without proper safeguards, AI could be misused by people with ill intent, as he said, "there's never been a weapon as powerful as the combination of people with ill intent using the latest AI tools," leading to some serious problems.
Gates shifts tone, offers Trump help
Gates hasn't always been this cautious: he used to be a big supporter of AI.
But lately, he's been raising alarms about its risks and even offered to help Trump figure out smart regulations.
Even though he's had trouble getting through to Trump before (like with health programs), Gates is sticking with it, reflecting how more tech leaders are worried about where unchecked AI could lead.