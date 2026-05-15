Billionaire Ted Waitt details relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell

Ted Waitt, the billionaire co-founder of computer giant Gateway, has revealed his romantic relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell . The relationship lasted from 2004 to 2010. During a closed-door interview with lawmakers on April 30, Waitt said he would have never befriended Maxwell or let her near his four children if he had known what he knows now about her.

Initial encounter First met Epstein and Maxwell in November 2003 Waitt, who has not been accused of any wrongdoing, first met Jeffery Epstein and Maxwell at a large group dinner in Hong Kong in November 2003. He recalled that former US President Bill Clinton was also present at the dinner. After exchanging contact information with Maxwell, they started communicating regularly over the next several months. However, Waitt found Epstein "somewhat arrogant" and "off-putting."

Relationship dynamics Relationship with Maxwell lasted from 2004 to September 2010 Waitt's relationship with Maxwell turned romantic in 2004 and continued until September 2010. They split their time between San Diego and New York, traveled together, but also spent long periods apart. He avoided Epstein during his relationship with Maxwell because he found him off-putting and was not eager to spend time with his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend.

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Influence concerns Not comfortable with Epstein's influence over Maxwell When asked about his concerns over Maxwell's work or association with Epstein, Waitt said he was not comfortable with the fact that Epstein seemed to have significant influence over her. He also testified that he had no knowledge of abuse or allegations of abuse by either Epstein or Maxwell during their relationship. However, he did regret not researching more about Epstein's guilty plea at the time.

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Financial aid Waitt provided monthly payments to Maxwell Waitt admitted to providing Maxwell with monthly payments for parts of their relationship. He also confirmed a transfer of $7.2 million in September 2010, after their breakup. "This would have been at the end of our relationship," Waitt said, adding that "Maxwell was devastated by our breakup" and he just felt it was the right thing to do. However, he wouldn't have done it in hindsight.