Bipartisan US senators urge Trump to cancel Russia diesel deal
World
A bipartisan group of US senators is urging President Trump to cancel his new diesel deal with Russia, announced on October 9, 2026.
They're worried it could hurt Ukraine and boost Russia's position, while not really helping Americans much.
Deal conflicts with Russian oil tariffs
This agreement goes against previous moves by Congress directing the president to impose significant tariffs on the top importers of Russian oil, meant to pressure Russia over its actions in Ukraine.
The letter calling for a reversal was signed by both Democrats and Republicans, including Richard Blumenthal, Chris Coons, and Mitch McConnell.
Trump responded that the diesel is for the global market, not just the US.