Birmingham shooting outside Magic City Classic kills 1, injures several
World
A tragic shooting happened Saturday night just outside the Magic City Classic football game in Birmingham, Alabama, leaving one person dead and several others hurt.
The gunfire broke out as fans were leaving Legion Field after the big annual matchup between Alabama A&M and Alabama State.
Authorities have confirmed one fatality.
Police clear tailgating, 2 critically injured
At least two people are still in critical condition, and another has minor injuries.
Police quickly shut down all tailgating and cleared the area for safety.