Black rhino rams tourist SUV in Etosha National Park
World
A black rhino recently charged and rammed a tourist SUV in Namibia's Etosha National Park, and the whole thing was caught on video by a tour guide.
Thankfully, everyone inside the car was okay; it was just a wild story to tell.
Namibia officials confirm incident urge caution
Namibia's wildlife officials confirmed the incident and reminded visitors to always be cautious around wild animals.
They suggest traveling with experienced guides and learning about animal behavior before heading out.
The guide who filmed the attack thinks the rhino might have been confused after being released into the park.
Bottom line: spotting wildlife is amazing, but keeping your distance is key for everyone's safety.