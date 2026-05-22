Blogger claims Chinese general disguised as waitress spied on Musk
What's the story
Jennifer Zeng, an independent blogger, has made explosive allegations against China. She claims that a server behind billionaire Elon Musk at a Beijing state banquet during US President Donald Trump's visit was actually an active-duty Chinese military officer. In her social media posts, Zeng identified the alleged spy as Major Cheng Cheng, a battalion commander in the People's Liberation Army Honor Guard Ceremonial Brigade.
Twitter Post
Check out her posts here
💥Explosive! We found out who she is, too!— Inconvenient Truths — Jennifer Zeng Reports (@jenniferzeng97) May 20, 2026
At the CCP's state banquet honoring President Trump @realDonaldTrump, standing next to Elon Musk @elonmusk was Cheng Cheng (程诚), a member of the Chinese Communist Party, a battalion commander in the PLA Honor Guard Ceremonial Brigade… https://t.co/Xsrk4QKuiM pic.twitter.com/1SMKJI1Mye
Espionage claims
Cheng might have been armed, speculated Zeng
Zeng also claimed that Cheng helped write operational manuals for China's military ceremonies. "She has led her unit in more than 200 state-level ceremonial missions, including welcoming foreign heads of state, the 70th National Day military parade, and...centennial celebration of Chinese Communist Party," she claimed. She speculated that Cheng might have been armed during the event, saying, "I think Cheng Cheng had a gun or something under her red dress." The Chinese government has not responded to these allegations.
Espionage tactics
China's history of deep-cover espionage operations
China has a documented history of using deep-cover agents against targets in the West, as security experts have long pointed out. The Fang Fang suspected honeypot operation that targeted lawmakers in California is one example. That being said, the blogger also has a history of accusing Beijing of espionage. In 2023, she suggested CCP was involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. She claimed China's "purpose was to frame India, creating discord between India and the West."