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Blogger claims Chinese general disguised as waitress spied on Musk
She speculated that Cheng might have been armed

Blogger claims Chinese general disguised as waitress spied on Musk

By Chanshimla Varah
May 22, 2026
06:51 pm
What's the story

Jennifer Zeng, an independent blogger, has made explosive allegations against China. She claims that a server behind billionaire Elon Musk at a Beijing state banquet during US President Donald Trump's visit was actually an active-duty Chinese military officer. In her social media posts, Zeng identified the alleged spy as Major Cheng Cheng, a battalion commander in the People's Liberation Army Honor Guard Ceremonial Brigade.

Twitter Post

Check out her posts here

Espionage claims

Cheng might have been armed, speculated Zeng

Zeng also claimed that Cheng helped write operational manuals for China's military ceremonies. "She has led her unit in more than 200 state-level ceremonial missions, including welcoming foreign heads of state, the 70th National Day military parade, and...centennial celebration of Chinese Communist Party," she claimed. She speculated that Cheng might have been armed during the event, saying, "I think Cheng Cheng had a gun or something under her red dress." The Chinese government has not responded to these allegations.

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Espionage tactics

China's history of deep-cover espionage operations

China has a documented history of using deep-cover agents against targets in the West, as security experts have long pointed out. The Fang Fang suspected honeypot operation that targeted lawmakers in California is one example. That being said, the blogger also has a history of accusing Beijing of espionage. In 2023, she suggested CCP was involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. She claimed China's "purpose was to frame India, creating discord between India and the West."

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