💥Explosive! We found out who she is, too! At the CCP's state banquet honoring President Trump @realDonaldTrump , standing next to Elon Musk @elonmusk was Cheng Cheng (程诚), a member of the Chinese Communist Party, a battalion commander in the PLA Honor Guard Ceremonial Brigade… https://t.co/Xsrk4QKuiM pic.twitter.com/1SMKJI1Mye

Zeng also claimed that Cheng helped write operational manuals for China's military ceremonies. "She has led her unit in more than 200 state-level ceremonial missions, including welcoming foreign heads of state, the 70th National Day military parade, and...centennial celebration of Chinese Communist Party," she claimed. She speculated that Cheng might have been armed during the event, saying, "I think Cheng Cheng had a gun or something under her red dress." The Chinese government has not responded to these allegations.

Espionage tactics

China's history of deep-cover espionage operations

China has a documented history of using deep-cover agents against targets in the West, as security experts have long pointed out. The Fang Fang suspected honeypot operation that targeted lawmakers in California is one example. That being said, the blogger also has a history of accusing Beijing of espionage. In 2023, she suggested CCP was involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. She claimed China's "purpose was to frame India, creating discord between India and the West."