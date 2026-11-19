Bo French expelled from Fort Worth River Crest Country Club
Bo French, who used to lead the Tarrant County Republican Party, has been expelled from River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth.
The club's board said they were concerned about the club's reputation and general welfare when they made their decision earlier this month.
Bo French defended post amid backlash
French's removal follows backlash over a September social media post where he singled out South Asian students at UT-Austin, which many called racist, including people from both parties.
Even after criticism, French stood by his post, arguing university policies are unfair to Texas residents.
This all comes just after he lost his run for the Texas Railroad Commission, raising questions about what's next for him politically.