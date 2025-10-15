Body returned by Hamas is not hostage, claims Israel

The Israel Defense Forces has claimed that one of the four bodies returned by Hamas does not belong to any of the hostages held by the group. This was revealed after forensic analysis at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine. The other three bodies were identified as Staff Sgt. Tamir Nimrodi, Uriel Baruch, and Eitan Levy. Hamas has returned eight bodies so far, with seven identified. Overall, Israel was waiting for the bodies of 28 deceased captives to be returned.

Aid impact Seven bodies identified so far The four bodies were returned after Israel announced a reduction in humanitarian aid trucks entering Gaza, accusing Hamas of violating a ceasefire agreement to return the remains under a ceasefire deal reached last week. As part of US President Donald Trump's 20-point plan to resolve the Gaza conflict, the two sides exchanged the remaining 20 living Israeli hostages for over 2,000 Palestinian detainees and prisoners on Monday.

Control and executions Israeli PM warns Hamas to disarm However, a copy of the ceasefire deal published by Israeli media last week seems to indicate that Hamas and other Palestinian factions may have difficulty locating all of the remains within that time limit. In an interview with CBS News on Tuesday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he hopes for peace in the next phase of the cease-fire accord, but that if Hamas does not disarm, "all hell will break loose."