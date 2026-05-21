'Nation with genocidal record': India raps Pakistan at UN 

India has slammed Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for its alleged violence against civilians. Permanent Representative to the UN, Harish Parvathaneni, highlighted recent incidents in Afghanistan linked to Pakistani military actions. He referred to reports by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) that documented civilian casualties due to cross-border violence. "It is ironic that Pakistan, with...long-tainted record of genocidal acts, has chosen to refer to issues that are strictly internal to India," he said.

Accusations made Parvathaneni accused Pakistan of conducting an airstrike He said that the UNAMA documented 750 civilian deaths and injuries in the first three months of 2026 due to Pakistan's cross-border armed violence. Parvathaneni also accused Pakistan of conducting an airstrike on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul during Ramadan. He said, "The world has not forgotten that it was during the holy month of Ramadan in March this year...that Pakistan conducted a barbaric airstrike on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital." He said this attack killed 269 civilians.

Law violation 'Hypocritical to espouse high principles of international law' Parvathaneni said it is "hypocritical to espouse high principles of international law while targeting innocent civilians in the dark." He added that these airstrikes happened after tarawih evening prayers when many patients were leaving the masjid. He also raised concerns over cross-border terrorism and displacement due to violence. "As per UNAMA, over 94,000 people were assessed as displaced due to cross-border armed violence perpetrated against Afghan civilians," he said.

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Civilian protection Parvathaneni said Pakistan sanctioned systematic campaign of genocidal mass rape He stated that such atrocious acts of aggression by Pakistan should come as no surprise given that the country "bombs its own people and conducts systematic genocide." According to Parvathaneni, Pakistan's army sanctioned the genocidal mass rape of 400,000 women citizens by its troops during Operation Searchlight in 1971. Referring to the UN Secretary-General's calls for protecting civilians, Parvathaneni said Pakistan has ignored these appeals.

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