Brad Lander detained by Israeli forces during West Bank olive-harvest
Brad Lander, a US congressional candidate, was among about 80 American and Israeli rabbis and activists detained by Israeli forces in the West Bank while helping Palestinian farmers harvest olives.
Lander was released after a warning, but many others are still being held.
This is reportedly the largest mass detention of activists in the occupied West Bank in at least a decade.
Religious groups aid farmers amid restrictions
The group, linked to T'ruah and Rabbis for Human Rights, was trying to support Palestinian farmers facing rising settler violence.
The Israeli military said Palestinians in the area did not submit a request and had declared the grove a closed military zone.
T'ruah CEO Rabbi Jill Jacobs called the detentions "an abuse of power," echoing concerns about human rights.
US monitoring West Bank tensions
The US State Department is watching closely as tensions rise in the West Bank.
The detentions have sparked criticism and renewed worries about safety for both locals and those trying to help them.