Braden Peters appears in Orleans court over 2025 rape charges
World
Braden Peters, better known as influencer Clavicular, showed up at Orleans District Court in Cape Cod with a barking dog by his side as he faced serious charges tied to a 2025 rape case.
He kept quiet about both the allegations and his unexpected canine companion.
Peters pleads not guilty, $10,000 bail
Peters has pleaded not guilty to charges of rape, drugging for sex, and providing liquor to a person under age 21.
He was held on $10,000 bail but can't contact the alleged victim or post about the case online.
The reported incident happened after Peters and the accuser met on Instagram and worked together on video projects.
His next court date is set for next month.