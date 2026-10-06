Brazil faces October 25 runoff between Flavio Bolsonaro and Lula
World
Brazil heads to a presidential runoff on October 25, 2026, with Flavio Bolsonaro and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva going head-to-head after a super-close first round,
Bolsonaro led with 47.03% of the vote, 2.2 million ahead of Lula's 45.16%.
The race is tight, and both candidates are pitching big ideas for the country's future.
Flavio Bolsonaro infrastructure, Lula energy-mineral sovereignty
Bolsonaro wants to pour R$900 billion over four years into roads, ports, airports, and railways, use AI to make government spending smarter, and update labor laws for more flexibility.
He also plans to boost health care funding and bring in more tech like telemedicine and digital health records.
Lula is focusing on defending "soberania energetica e mineral," a shorter workweek, and regulation of platform work.