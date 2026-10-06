Brazil faces October 25 runoff between Flavio Bolsonaro and Lula

Brazil heads to a presidential runoff on October 25, 2026, with Flavio Bolsonaro and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva going head-to-head after a super-close first round,

Bolsonaro led with 47.03% of the vote, 2.2 million ahead of Lula's 45.16%.

The race is tight, and both candidates are pitching big ideas for the country's future.