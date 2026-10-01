Brazil probes 8 children's deaths at Sao Paulo Salvalus Hospital
World
Brazil is investigating the deaths of eight children, aged newborn to 12, at Salvalus Hospital in Sao Paulo after claims they died from severe infections.
The police stepped in this week following complaints that the children lost their lives to sepsis.
Authorities question Salvalus staff, review records
Authorities are talking with hospital staff and digging through medical records to figure out what went wrong.
One case involves Alice de Andrades, whose mother, Leticia Ferreira, said her daughter developed a tough bacterial infection after a procedure. She is hoping for answers and justice.
While the hospital says there is no single source of infection, the families' attorney is pushing for accountability and clear explanations.