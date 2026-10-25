Brazil runoff could shift US influence between Lula and Bolsonaro
Brazil is heading into a high-stakes runoff this Sunday between incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Flavio Bolsonaro.
The result could shake up Brazil's future and even shift how much influence the US has in Latin America.
Bolsonaro has made a tough-on-crime approach central to his campaign and has pledged to bring down food costs.
Lula convictions annulled, Flavio Bolsonaro probed
Bolsonaro, a right-wing politician (and son of imprisoned former president Jair Bolsonaro), faces off against Lula, the incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the left-of-centre veteran politician Mr. Lula.
Both have faced corruption allegations: Lula's corruption convictions were annulled, while Bolsonaro is being investigated over finances tied to a film project.
Whoever gets more than 50% of the vote wins. Results are expected soon after polls close at 5pm Brasilia time.