Brazil runoff October 4 pits President Lula against Flavio Bolsonaro
Brazil is heading into a tense presidential runoff on October 4, with current President Lula facing off against Senator Flavio Bolsonaro.
Flavio edged ahead in the first round but didn't clinch a win, so now it's a rematch of the heated 2022 showdown, except this time, it's Jair Bolsonaro's son taking on Lula.
Whoever wins could shape Brazil's direction on democracy and its ties with the US.
President Lula invokes Bolsonaro conviction
Lula is framing himself as democracy's defender, pointing to Jair Bolsonaro's conviction for plotting a coup to overthrow Lula as a warning about Bolsonarismo.
Flavio is promising tougher crime policies and closer US relations to rally his father's supporters.
With Brazil still deeply divided (and a surprising 21% skipping the first vote despite mandatory voting), both sides are pushing hard for this deciding round.