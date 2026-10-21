Brazil runoff October 4 pits President Lula against Flavio Bolsonaro

Brazil is heading into a tense presidential runoff on October 4, with current President Lula facing off against Senator Flavio Bolsonaro.

Flavio edged ahead in the first round but didn't clinch a win, so now it's a rematch of the heated 2022 showdown, except this time, it's Jair Bolsonaro's son taking on Lula.

Whoever wins could shape Brazil's direction on democracy and its ties with the US.