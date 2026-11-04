Brazil unveils 2 climate roadmaps to cut fossil fuels, deforestation
Brazil just rolled out two big climate roadmaps to cut back on fossil fuels and halt and reverse deforestation.
This move lines up with global climate goals from the Paris Agreement and comes ahead of the next major U.N. climate summit (COP31) in Turkiye.
The plan is all about tackling climate change while still supporting jobs, economic growth, and energy security.
COP30 president backs flexible climate solutions
The strategy targets the world's top emission sources: energy production (which makes up 75% of emissions) and deforestation (11%).
Led by COP30 president Andre Correa do Lago, Brazil is pushing for flexible solutions that let countries find their own balance between phasing out fossil fuels and building cleaner energy systems.
As Ana Toni, who heads the 2025 U.N. climate talks, put it, "This is the last delivery of the COP30 presidency," attributed to Ana Toni, chief executive of the 2025 round of the UN climate talks.