Brazil's Lula da Silva narrows 2% gap with Flavio Bolsonaro
World
Brazil's presidential runoff is almost here, and things are getting seriously close.
President Lula da Silva has narrowed the gap with Flavio Bolsonaro; polls now show just a 2% difference, with Bolsonaro at 51% and Lula at 49%.
The race is so tight it's within the margin of error, thanks to Lula ramping up his social media game and rolling out popular policies.
Lula boosts social media, unveils measures
After losing the first round by a slim margin (47% to 45%), Lula switched gears, focusing on boosting his presence on social media and announcing a range of crowd-pleasing social measures.
Another recent poll backs up this neck-and-neck trend.
With both sides hustling hard for every vote, Brazil's political scene feels more unpredictable than ever as October 25 approaches.