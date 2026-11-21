British Airways cancels Colombo to London flight after slide mishap
A British Airways flight from Colombo to London was canceled Tuesday, Nov. 17, when an emergency slide accidentally popped open during pre-departure prep near a catering truck.
The mix-up paused ground operations for a bit, but passengers were quickly rebooked onto other flights.
This happened just weeks after British Airways brought back its direct Colombo route following more than 10 years away.
British Airways apologizes, confirms no emergency
British Airways apologized for the hassle, explaining the slide opened by mistake and there was no real emergency.
British Airways apologized to its customers for the delay to their journey. Its teams worked hard to get them on their way as quickly as possible.
Despite the glitch, the airline's next Colombo flight took off as planned, showing they are sticking with their renewed international service.