British Airways Dreamliner to Lagos stuck during pushback at Heathrow
A British Airways Dreamliner headed to Lagos got its front wheel stuck in the grass while being pushed back from the gate at Heathrow on Tuesday.
With 215 passengers ready for takeoff, the unexpected hiccup put travel plans on pause.
British Airways apologized, passengers returned uninjured
British Airways apologized for the hassle and kept everyone in the loop with regular updates.
After a short wait, stairs and busses were arranged so passengers could safely return to the terminal.
Ground teams worked quickly to recover the plane and help travelers rebook. Thankfully, no one was hurt.