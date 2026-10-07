British Airways London Chicago flight dropped 36,000 to 9,000 feet
A British Airways flight from London to Chicago had a scary moment less than an hour into the flight on October 5, when it suddenly dropped from 36,000 feet to 9,000 feet.
Oxygen masks came down and passengers wore them for about one-half hour because of a cabin pressure issue.
The plane safely returned to Heathrow after circling and dumping fuel for more than four hours.
Pilots circled and dumped fuel
Passenger Gauri Jayaram described the experience as "It was intimidating," saying she'd never been through anything like it before.
Pilots circled over England and St. George's Canal for more than four hours to dump fuel before landing safely.
British Airways confirmed there was a technical issue but said everyone was safe and praised the crew for putting safety first, even if it meant marathon plans were delayed for some travelers.