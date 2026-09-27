British Army upgrades to Challenger 3 using Ukraine war data
World
The British Army is giving its tanks a major upgrade, taking notes from the war in Ukraine.
The new Challenger 3 will swap out the old Challenger 2s, adding digital tech and new weaponry that would make it more compatible with other NATO forces to keep up with modern threats, especially drones.
A UK Defence Ministry spokesperson said, "We're taking a load of data from Ukraine" to guide these changes.
UK spends $1 billion upgrading tanks
The UK is spending $1 billion to upgrade about 150 tanks with advanced fire control, better surveillance, and tougher armor designed for today's drone-heavy warfare.
With these updates and a layered defense strategy, the British Army hopes its armored forces will stay strong and ready for whatever comes next.