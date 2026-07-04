British Medical Association plans to fire 33% of its workforce
What's the story
The British Medical Association (BMA) is considering laying off up to a third of its workforce as part of a major restructuring plan. The move comes as the organization grapples with a severe cash crisis, despite having a record membership of 200,000. The BMA has put 200 out of its 600 staff members in England at risk of redundancy, sparking outrage among employees who have accused the union of hypocrisy and appalling behavior.
Financial woes
BMA has been losing millions every year
The BMA has been losing millions every year, despite its membership hitting a record 200,000 due to aggressive campaigns for better pay. The organization has relied on £86.8 million in subsidies from the British Medical Journal (BMJ), which it owns, since 2008. A source within the BMA said to Guardian that employees are scared and think they will lose their jobs. "People are absolutely miserable," the source added.
Leadership crisis
Vote of no confidence in chief executive
The proposed job cuts have led to a vote of no confidence in Rachel Podolak, the union's chief executive leading the restructuring process. On a 72% turnout, 91% of staff members expressed their lack of confidence in Podolak. The reorganization is also aimed at allowing the BMA to focus more on its role as a trade union campaigning on pay and workplace issues, rather than as a professional association representing most UK medics.
Union's stance
BMA says it is making 'important changes'
The BMA has said that it is making "important changes in how the BMA works to build on the successes of recent years and support our members [to] organize more and campaign better, especially in the workplace." While other cost-cutting measures have reduced its deficit by £4 million, inflation has pushed it back up to £5 million. The union hopes most of these job cuts will be voluntary redundancies.