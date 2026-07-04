British Medical Association plans to fire 33% of its workforce

Union's stance

BMA says it is making 'important changes'

The BMA has said that it is making "important changes in how the BMA works to build on the successes of recent years and support our members [to] organize more and campaign better, especially in the workplace." While other cost-cutting measures have reduced its deficit by £4 million, inflation has pushed it back up to £5 million. The union hopes most of these job cuts will be voluntary redundancies.