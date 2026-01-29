British PM Starmer meets Chinese President Xi Jinping

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday. The two leaders last met in November 2024 during the G20 Summit in Brazil. Starmer's official visit to China started on Wednesday and will continue until Saturday. He is accompanied by senior ministers and over 50 business leaders from major British firms, who are optimistic about investing in China's long-term economic prospects.

Economic focus Starmer's visit aims to strengthen economic ties Starmer's visit is the first by a UK prime minister in eight years and comes amid changing global dynamics. The talks are expected to focus on trade, investment, and broader cooperation between the two countries. Bill Winters, group chief executive of Standard Chartered and part of the UK's business delegation, said this trip could boost trade in goods and services while unlocking further growth potential.

Trade statistics China-UK trade and investment figures According to the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China (MOFCOM), China-UK trade in goods reached $103.7 billion in 2025. Trade in services was estimated to exceed $30 billion, with two-way investment stock nearing $68 billion. Despite global uncertainties, China's economy grew by 5% in 2025, reaching a record 140.19 trillion yuan ($20.01 trillion). This growth has bolstered confidence among British companies operating in China.

Criticism and tensions Starmer's visit faces criticism and geopolitical tensions However, the visit has not been without controversy. The British government earlier this month approved a huge new Chinese Embassy in central London despite heavy pressure from lawmakers over its potential security risks. Critics have long expressed fears that the supersized embassy, which will be the largest Chinese Embassy in Europe, will be utilized for espionage and pose a greater threat of surveillance and intimidation of Chinese dissidents in exile.

