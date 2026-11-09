British tourist Daisey Hersey recalls finding bodies after Krakow shooting
World
A British tourist, Daisey Hersey, was caught in a shocking shooting in central Krakow on Saturday.
While having dinner, she heard gunshots and saw people seeking shelter inside the restaurant with "fear on their face."
After waiting inside for about half an hour, she stepped out to find bodies on the ground, an experience she described as deeply unsettling.
Krakow suspect suspected in 6 deaths
The 24-year-old suspected of killing six people opened fire in central Krakow.
The victims included locals, a Briton and an Austrian woman.
The attack has left the community reeling.