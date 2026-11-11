Buckley poll finds 22% of students believe US deserved 9/11
A new Buckley Institute survey found that 22% of US college students believe America deserved the 9/11 attacks, while most (72%) disagreed.
The poll, which included 803 undergraduates, highlights how some students are questioning US actions, echoing past comments from figures like Hasan Piker.
Students favor socialism, tilt toward Palestine
The survey also shows big changes in student opinions: 42% now favor socialism over capitalism, the widest gap in five years.
More are siding with Palestine over Israel as a preferred US ally.
On campus issues, half see systemic racism as an ongoing concern, and 40% think "offensive speech" should be criminally prosecuted.