Hundreds of Myanmar nationalists, led by Buddhist monks, hit the streets in Bago to protest a recent International Court of Justice (ICJ) decision that found this month that Myanmar perpetrated genocide against its mostly Muslim Rohingya minority during a 2017 military crackdown.

Protesters waved flags and called the ruling one they opposed, with prominent monk Wirathu saying it was "interfering in Myanmar's sovereign affairs" and calling it the "International Court of Jihad."