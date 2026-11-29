Buddhist monks lead Bago protest against ICJ Rohingya genocide ruling
Hundreds of Myanmar nationalists, led by Buddhist monks, hit the streets in Bago to protest a recent International Court of Justice (ICJ) decision that found this month that Myanmar perpetrated genocide against its mostly Muslim Rohingya minority during a 2017 military crackdown.
Protesters waved flags and called the ruling one they opposed, with prominent monk Wirathu saying it was "interfering in Myanmar's sovereign affairs" and calling it the "International Court of Jihad."
Myanmar military rejects ICJ genocide order
Myanmar's military-led government has rejected the ICJ judgment as unfair and says it will not comply with the court's "inappropriate" aspects.
Even though the ICJ found there was systematic violence that forced Rohingya refugees into Bangladesh, the court ordered Myanmar authorities to prosecute and punish anyone suspected of committing genocide, showing no signs of backing down to global demands.