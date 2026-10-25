Bulgaria votes amid Black Sea drone strikes, Iotova, Gyurov lead
Bulgaria heads to the polls today, October 25, 2026, with tensions running high after deadly drone strikes on merchant ships in the Black Sea.
The attacks, which likely killed some two-dozen sailors from different countries, have made this presidential election feel a lot more urgent.
Out of 27 candidates, Acting President Iliana Iotova and former caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov are leading the pack.
Bulgaria candidates clash over foreign policy
Even though Bulgaria's president doesn't have tons of direct power, the recent crisis has put their views in the spotlight.
Prime Minister Rumen Radev hasn't named Russia as responsible but says these strikes "benefits the Russian Federation."
Gyurov is pushing for stronger ties with NATO and Ukraine; Iotova wants to focus on diplomacy instead.
With a runoff likely next week, all eyes are on how Bulgaria will navigate its foreign policy at such a tense moment for the region.