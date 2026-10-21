Bundibugyo Ebola spreads to 4 more countries, WHO says fastest-growing
Ebola, which started spreading in eastern Congo this May, has now reached four more countries, including Nigeria and Kenya.
The World Health Organization says this is the fastest-growing Ebola outbreak ever.
9,500 people infected in Congo so far, with at least 4,600 deaths.
The Bundibugyo virus behind it is hitting central, western, and eastern Africa hard.
Nigeria, Kenya report Ebola cases
Nigeria confirmed its first case in mid-October 2026 (case reported in early/mid-October — the patient began symptoms on Oct. 7 and was admitted Oct. 11, 2026), a woman who arrived from Uganda about two weeks ago, with health teams tracking down 44 people she has been in contact with.
Kenya saw its first case on Oct. 6 from another traveler via Uganda; so far there are nine cases there and 134 people quarantined.
Uganda managed to end its own outbreak by late August, while France reported just one case (a doctor who recovered).
Countries are ramping up checks and safety measures to try to keep things under control.