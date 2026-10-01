California arrest uncovers major Chinese spy network inside United States
A recent arrest in California has uncovered a major Chinese spy network working inside the US
Authorities say China's government is stepping up efforts to gather intelligence here, with its Ministry of State Security targeting American communities and even parts of the US government.
Experts like former CIA officer and acting director of the Defense Intelligence Agency David Shedd warn this isn't just a one-time occurrence: China's infiltration is getting more serious.
Convictions reveal Chinese intelligence coercion
Chinese intelligence has been recruiting from within Chinese American communities, sometimes using threats against families to pressure people into helping.
Recent convictions, including a former mayor, a journalist, and a former Navy sailor, show how real this issue is.
Experts are urging everyone to stay alert and want US officials to take stronger action against these growing espionage efforts.