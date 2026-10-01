California bars biometric AI emotion monitoring, requires layoff notices
California just passed fresh laws to keep workers safer as AI becomes more common on the job.
Employers cannot use AI to read your emotions or predict a worker's emotional state using biometric data.
Plus, if a company uses AI in mass layoffs, they have to let employees know up front.
Gov. Newsom mandates 'artificial intelligence' term
Governor Newsom also signed an order requiring state agencies to continue to refer to the technology as "artificial intelligence" instead of the term "super intelligence," taking a jab at Trump for not setting any national rules.
There is more good news for local journalists, too: the new laws give tax breaks to local news outlets, aiming to help local news organizations hire and retain journalists.
Newsom says he is standing firm against raising taxes on billionaires, even if it means disagreeing with some supporters about tackling wealth inequality.