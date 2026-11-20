California beaches see biggest waves in 30 years near Monterey
California beaches are seeing their biggest waves in decades, with some topping 34.1 feet near Monterey, a record for the area in 30 years.
Coastal hazard warnings have been up all week, and these wild conditions are expected to stick around through Friday night, especially along spots like San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara.
Western storms bring rain and outages
It's not just big surf: low-pressure systems off the coast are bringing heavy rain and strong winds across the western US
San Francisco just saw record rainfall, and 32,000 customers in Sacramento lost power.
More downpours and even mountain snow (think Donner Pass) are on the way this weekend, so travel could get tricky.