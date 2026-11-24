California could face Thanksgiving flooding from king tides and rain
Big weather heads-up: California could see serious flooding this Thanksgiving, thanks to unusually high king tides and heavy rain.
The National Weather Service says water might rise up to 2.7 feet above ground in some spots, with waves reaching 30 feet along the coast, so beach plans and road trips could get messy.
Bay Area sandbags, LA County alerts
San Francisco is handing out sandbags and setting up temporary flood barriers after last week's rain left streets underwater and cars stranded.
Tiger Dams are now in place, plus Oakland International Airport finished an infrastructure project that holds back high waters.
Down south, Los Angeles County is on high alert too, with tides between 8 to 8.9 feet expected to hit beaches from Monday to Thursday.
Even Waymo paused its Bay Area rides for safety, so if you're traveling or heading out, keep an eye on local updates.