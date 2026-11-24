San Francisco is handing out sandbags and setting up temporary flood barriers after last week's rain left streets underwater and cars stranded.

Tiger Dams are now in place, plus Oakland International Airport finished an infrastructure project that holds back high waters.

Down south, Los Angeles County is on high alert too, with tides between 8 to 8.9 feet expected to hit beaches from Monday to Thursday.

Even Waymo paused its Bay Area rides for safety, so if you're traveling or heading out, keep an eye on local updates.