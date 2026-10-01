California enacts No Robo Bosses Act banning AI-only firing decisions
California is now the first US state to stop companies from firing or disciplining employees based only on AI decisions.
The new No Robo Bosses Act, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, also bans AI surveillance in bathrooms, because, honestly, some things should stay private.
Law requires disclosure of AI-triggered layoffs
The law means companies have to be upfront if a mass layoff, relocation, or termination is triggered by an AI system. It also limits how much legal work can be handed over to algorithms.
Newsom pushed for these rules since federal leaders haven't stepped up yet. With 33 of the top 50 private AI companies in the world based in the state, the state wants to make sure people aren't left out as workplaces get more automated, especially after recent worries from Meta employees about AI-driven layoffs.